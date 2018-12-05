The Gibson County Municipal Water District is receiving part of $11.5 million from the USDA to help rebuild and improve rural water infrastructure.

The Gibson County Municipal Water District in Trenton, will receive a $2.8 million loan and a $975,000 grant to construct a new water treatment plant in the Goat City area of the District’s service area.

The Gibson County Municipal Water District also plans to replace all meters, which have surpassed their useful life, with a new Automated Meter Read System.

To keep the existing plant in service and construct a new plant, the most efficient and cost-effective option is to construct the plant and elevated storage tank on the proposed new site located on Annie Russ Road.

The replacement will eliminate leaking meters and more accurately record water usages. The improvements will benefit all 3,762 users of the water system.

