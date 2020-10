The USDA is investing a quarter million dollars to help agriculture producers enter into value-added activities related to processing and marketing of new products in Dyer and Obion Counties.

USDA’s Jim Tracy says Full Throttle S’loon Shine, LLC, in Trimble, will use a $250,000 grant for working capital.

The company is expanding the sales of distilled whiskey with a new flavored product in Dyer and Obion Counties.