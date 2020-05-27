Tennessee farmers are making progress in planting corn crops across the state.

The United States Department of Agriculture shows 86-percent of the crop has now been planted, with 71-percent emerged from the ground.

Soybean planting remains behind both the five year average, and last year’s planting, with 39-percent complete at this time.

Cotton planting in Tennessee is way short of past years planting for this date.

Currently, the USDA report shows 47-percent has been planted, which is behind the five year average of 74-percent.

In the condition report, corn was listed at 57-percent “good”, while winter wheat was shown as 45-percent “good” and 14-percent “excellent”.