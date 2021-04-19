USDA Releases Crop Reports for Tennessee and Kentucky

The United States Department of Agriculture has released their latest crop reports for Tennessee and Kentucky.

In Tennessee, reports show 11-percent of the corn crop has now been planted statewide.

The report shows a slight increase over last years planting at this time, but still slightly under the five-year-average of 12-percent planted on April 16th.

The USDA report showed 66-percent of winter wheat now in the “jointing stage”, with progress reports grading 61-percent of the crop as “good” and 12-percent as “excellent”.

In Kentucky, farmers have now planted 10-percent of their corn crop, which is above the five-year-average.

Winter wheat received strong reviews in the progress report, with 72-percent graded as “good” and eight percent “excellent”.

Kentucky reports for fruit trees showed 60-percent of peaches were blooming, along with 42-percent of apples.