April 19, 2021
USDA Releases Crop Reports for Tennessee and Kentucky

The United States Department of Agriculture has released their latest crop reports for Tennessee and Kentucky.

In Tennessee, reports show 11-percent of the corn crop has now been planted statewide.

The report shows a slight increase over last years planting at this time, but still slightly under the five-year-average of 12-percent planted on April 16th.

The USDA report showed 66-percent of winter wheat now in the “jointing stage”, with progress reports grading 61-percent of the crop as “good” and 12-percent as “excellent”.

In Kentucky, farmers have now planted 10-percent of their corn crop, which is above the five-year-average.

Winter wheat received strong reviews in the progress report, with 72-percent graded as “good” and eight percent “excellent”.

Kentucky reports for fruit trees showed 60-percent of peaches were blooming, along with 42-percent of apples.

