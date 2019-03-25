The United States Department of Agriculture has released information showing strong production from Northwest Tennessee farmers in 2018.

In the USDA corn report, Obion County led the state in total harvest, with Weakley County close behind.

The report showed Obion County producers planted 70,000 acres of the crop, with a total harvest of 11.6 million bushel.

For the season, farmers averaged 172.5 bushel per acre.

In Weakley County, the state’s largest amount of 73,000 acres of corn was planted.

The harvest of the crop produced 11.5 million bushels, with an average of 164 bushel per acre.

Also locally, Gibson County produced 9.4 million bushels, Henry County 6.0 million bushels, and Dyer County with 4.8 million bushels.

The 2018 soybean report indicated Dyer County with the largest planting of acreage, while Obion County had the highest bushel-per-acre harvest.

In the report, Dyer County farmers planted 145,000 total acres, with a harvest of 6.4 million bushels and an average of 44.2 bushel-per-acre.

In Gibson County, 120,000 acres of soybeans were planted that produced five million bushels.

Obion County producers planted 112,000 acres for the season, which led to a harvest of 5.35 million bushels and an average of 49.6 bushels per acre.

And Weakley County harvested 3.9 million bushels from 89,000 acres of planted soybean crops.

The bushel-per-average total for Weakley County was 44.8 for the season.