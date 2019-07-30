The latest report from the United States Department of Agriculture indicates Tennessee crops are looking good going into August.

With much drier weather, and timely rains, corn, soybeans and cotton all received good revues.

Reports indicated 94-percent of the state corn crop was in the silking stage, which is almost at the five-year average.

59-percent of the crop was listed as “good” in the Condition Report, with 25-percent rated as “excellent”.

As far as soybeans, 68-percent of the crop was in the “blooming” stage, with 41-percent “setting pods”.

The Condition Report listed 60-percent of soybeans in the “good” stage, with 18-percent as “excellent”.

Cotton crops show 47-percent “setting bolls”, which is slightly behind last years average.

Overall, 55-percent of the crop was rated as “good”, with 13-percent as “excellent”.