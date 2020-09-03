The USDA announced today that it will extend the flexible free meals program that helped Weakley County Schools’ Nutrition Department serve more than 420,000 meals since closure.

Nutrition Director Trista Snider says the extension of the program also allows for families with students from more than one school and currently enrolled in the Monitored Distance Education program to pick up their food from one location.

Additional details will be discussed at tonight’s school board meeting and shared on the county’s website (weakleyschools.com).

The free meals are set to continue until Christmas break.