UT board approves tuition increases at UT Martin, UT Chattanooga
Tuition fees are going up at UT Martin and UT Chattanooga after the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees approved the increases Friday.
During its first in-person board meeting since February 2020, the board approved a 1.7% tuition increase and mandatory fees at UTM, or about $164 more per student, and a 2% increase and mandatory fees at UTC, or about $176 more per student.
The board also finalized its $2.7 billion operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year, an 8% increase from last year.