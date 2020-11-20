The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees met Friday to approve permanent rules revising the student codes of conduct for each campus in order to comply with federal Title IX regulations.

Emergency rules on both topics were adopted by the board in August. Public hearings regarding the rules were held by the board on Oct. 23.

The most significant change in the student codes is the creation of a Title IX grievance procedure for resolving Title IX allegations involving sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating and domestic violence and stalking against students.

The new Title IX regulations require that universities hold hearings to determine whether an accused party is responsible for an allegation.