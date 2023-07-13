UT Board of Trustees approves 3% tuition and fee increase for UT Martin

The UT Board of Trustees approved a 3% total increase in tuition and mandatory fees beginning in fall 2023 for students attending UT Martin.

The approval came during the board’s annual meeting June 30 in Memphis.

The increase includes a 2% tuition increase and was part of the university’s proposed 2023-24 budget that was reviewed and approved in May by the UT Martin Advisory Board. The increase is within the maximum of the increase range set by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.

“This is the first increase at UT Martin since fall 2021,” said Dr. Philip Acree Cavalier, the university’s interim chancellor. “Costs for operating the university continue to rise, and the increase will allow us to provide the high quality of education and services that our students, families and alumni expect.”

The increase sets the cost for instate undergraduate students to attend the university at $10,208 per semester and $11,112 per semester for graduate students. Costs for out-of-state students also rise in line with instate percentage increases.

The increase will offset inflation across all UT Martin programs and operations, debt service and the salary pool. The increase also funds a crisis line, case manager, and psychiatric and teletherapy services. Housing and dining rate will also increase to address inflation and salary costs.

Most UT Martin undergraduate students receive some form of financial aid with the average aid amount totaling just under $7,200.

The board also approved the university’s total operating budget proposal of $165,881,356. The operating budget includes tuition and fees ($66.7 million), state appropriations ($46.1 million), grants and contracts ($.2 million), and sales and service ($.6 million).

Fall semester classes begin Aug. 21 at the main campus in Martin and five regional centers in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer and Somerville.