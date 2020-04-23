The University Of Tennessee Board Of Trustees will be briefed about the university’s ongoing COVID-19 response during a special called meeting Friday morning at 7:00.

Following CDC guidelines, the meeting will be held virtually will all board members participating electronically or by phone.

UT President Randy Boyd will be discussing the university’s actions and plans in response to COVID-19.

The meeting will streamed and available online at tennessee.edu.

UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver will discuss how the UTM campus has dealt with the coronavirus locally on this weekend’s “30 Minutes” on WCMT, MIX 101.3, and STAR 95.1.