The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees met Friday to approve permanent rules to adopt a permanent student immunization rule.

Under the adopted immunization rule, the university is permitted to require students to have certain vaccinations, the flu vaccine, and a COVID-19 vaccine, subject to regulatory approvals and recommendation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Tennessee Department of Health.

The board requested that President Randy Boyd come back to the board prior to implementing the rule’s requirements with respect to the COVID-19 vaccine and ongoing flu vaccine.

The immunization rule recognizes several exemptions, including for students who are enrolled exclusively online, students who have a medical issue, or students who have a religious objection.