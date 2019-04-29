The UT Board of Trustees hold a special meeting Friday morning to consider Donde Plowman as the new chancellor of UT Knoxville.

Plowman was recommended by Interim UT President Randy Boyd and the search committee after an extensive national search.

The search committee was chaired by UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver and launched its search for a new UTK chancellor in January.

Plowman currently serves as executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and was previously on the UT Knoxville faculty and led the management department in the Haslam College of Business.

The meeting will be webcast live beginning at 8:00 Central Standard Time and archived for later viewing at tennessee-dot-edu.