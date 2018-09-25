The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees meets this morning in Knoxville to consider UT alumnus and former Republican gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd as the interim system president to serve after UT President Joe DiPietro’s retirement.

The board meets this morning at 10:45 local time to discuss Boyd’s interim position for up to two years or until the effective date of appointment of a new president following an external search.

Boyd visited with UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver last week in Martin to discuss the interim position and to get input from Dr. Carver.

This morning’s agenda also includes action to waive the requirement that DiPietro provide 180 days’ written notice of his retirement.

DiPietro announced last week that he plans to retire February 14, but will step down November 21 to use his remaining vacation time.

The meeting will be webcast live and archived for later viewing; a link to the webcast will be available at tennessee.edu.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...