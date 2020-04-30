All University of Tennessee campuses are proposing a zero percent tuition increase for the fall 2020 academic year to their individual advisory boards.

The advisory boards will meet in early May to review and discuss tuition and their recommendations will be submitted to UT President Randy Boyd and presented to the UT Board of Trustees in June for the final decision.

If approved, both undergraduate and graduate students will experience no tuition increases for the 2020-2021 academic year at the system’s campuses located in Knoxville, Chattanooga and Martin.

If approved, it would be a first in the university’s history that all four campuses had a zero percent tuition increase.