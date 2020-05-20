A report from the University of Tennessee’s COVID-19 task force is providing guidance, recommendations, and best practices to re-open its campuses this fall.

The system-wide report focuses on managing the campus environment and its facilities, student transitions on and off campus, re-imagining classes, and recommendations around student health.

The system-wide task force was created last month to advise on policies and procedures prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of UT students, faculty, and staff.

In addition, each campus has created a local task force to look at specific needs for their campus community.

UT Martin Safety and Emergency Management Coordinator Holly Rowan serves on the system-wide task force.

Campus plans for UT Martin will be released in the coming days and weeks.

The full report can be found here.