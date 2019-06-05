A landmark in Sharon will soon display a mural campaign of the University of Tennessee system.

The “Everywhere you look, UT” message will be displayed on a grain bin owned by Robinson and Belew, Incorporated in Sharon.

A reception officially announcing the mural will be held Friday morning at 9:00 on the old highway fronting the Robinson and Belew, Incorporated property along Highway 45.

The family-run business was founded in 1950 and ships corn, soybeans, and wheat to end-users around the world.

The mural at Robinson and Belew, Incorporated is the second installment of the UT System’s statewide marketing campaign.

The first mural was painted in March 2018 on a water tower atop Knox Rail Salvage in downtown Knoxville, a property owned by UT System Interim President Randy Boyd.