As part of his six priorities unveiled in late November, University of Tennessee Interim President Randy Boyd announced Wednesday an initiative geared toward providing greater and easier access to information for UT’s faculty, staff, students, and the communities it serves.

Dubbed “Transparent UT,” the initiative directly addresses Boyd’s priority of providing greater transparency and accountability.

“As I have traveled across the state during the past nine weeks, a common theme I’ve heard from our stakeholders was the need for more information about how our system operates as well as data on our outcomes,” said Boyd.

UT will launch tennessee.edu/transparency in the coming weeks to provide public access to information in a centralized location.

“In an effort to determine what information would be available, our team has reviewed frequently requested information from the general public, media and legislators for the past three years,” said Boyd. “While most of the information is already available on our websites, we want to create one central location for our most frequently requested information to make it easier to find and access.”

The website will feature:

Comprehensive dashboard with information on enrollment, student demographics, degrees awarded, retention, graduation rates, post-graduation outcomes, student quality indicators, number of faculty, faculty workload, research activity, economic development, revenues and expenditures

Information regarding UT’s presence and impact in each county

Searchable employee salary database

Tuition information

Executive staff and coaching contracts for each campus

Information about how the system is funded and how funds are spent

Various annual reports

Endowment investment information

Boyd also seeks to implement:

Webcasting and archiving all board of trustee committee meetings

Online access to materials for upcoming board of trustee meetings at least one week in advance

Announcing all finalists in executive searches at one time – this includes the search for UT Knoxville’s next chancellor

Webcasting and archiving faculty senate meetings

Boyd has assembled a Transparency Advisory Group to provide further input and guidance. This short-term group includes a cross section of representatives from UT campuses, institutes and constituencies.

Members of the group are:

Tiffany Carpenter, UT System, associate vice president for communications and marketing (chair)

Sally Badoud, UT Health Science Center, assistant vice chancellor for communications and marketing

Harry Brooks, retired legislator from East Tennessee

Edie Gibson, UT Martin, chief of staff

Scott Gordy, UT Institute for Public Service, information technology manager

David Manderscheid, UT Knoxville, provost

Rachel Smith, UT Chattanooga, student

Lannett Edwards, UT Institute of Agriculture, professor of animal science

Carey Whitworth, UT System, assistant vice president for government relations

The group will begin meeting in January.

