University of Tennessee Interim President Randy Boyd will visit the University of Tennessee at Martin on March 10th.

Boyd will attend a town hall meeting from 3:00 until 4:30, to discuss the proposed removal of the interim designation from his title as president.

Boyd’s appearance on campus is in response to the February 19th UT Board of Trustees meeting, in which Chairman John Compton proposed to appoint Boyd as the official UT System president.

If approved, the move would allow Boyd to serve for an additional five years.

The town hall meetings, at each UT campus, will include his vision for the future of the UT System, while also receiving feedback from faculty, students, alumni and community members on his performance to date.