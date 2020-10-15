While UT Martin’s annual homecoming festivities will be hosted virtually this year, the Office of Alumni Relations is ensuring students, alumni, and employees stay connected through social media events to celebrate UT Martin’s history by “Soaring through the Decades” October 18 – 25.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, UTM will not host its normal events like rope pull, Quad City and the homecoming football game. Instead, the Office of Alumni Relations has planned a week full of online and socially distanced activities for students and alumni to participate in.

“UT Martin Homecoming 2020 will feature virtual events as we ‘Soar through the Decades,’” said Jackie Johnson, assistant vice chancellor of alumni relations and annual giving. “This year, we invite alumni to reminisce about their time at UTM by participating through their social media networks. While we are not able to celebrate in person, we hope to spread the Skyhawk spirit across our region as we flood social media with all things UTM on Oct. 18 – 25.”

Virtual weeklong events include a spirit decorating competition and virtual interviews with alumni hosted by the Student Alumni Council. The Office of Alumni Relations will also post historical photos and feature alumni showing school spirit on its social media throughout the week.

All online events will be featured on the UT Martin Alumni Facebook page. The events are scheduled for:

Monday, Oct. 19: Art gallery tour with art professor Jason Stout, 3 p.m.;

Tuesday, Oct. 20: Cooking class with Hollianne Carver, wife of UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver, 3 p.m.;

Friday, Oct. 23: “Different World – Different Decade Day” presented by the Black Alumni Association, 5 p.m., UT Martin Black Alumni Association Facebook; Learn about the homecoming logo design with the League of Striving Artists, 5 p.m.;

Saturday, Oct. 24: Skyhawk virtual 5K, all day; UT Martin Fight Song video, 9 a.m.; Tailgate tips with Chancellor Keith Carver, 11 a.m.; Dessert Evening with UT Martin choirs and small jazz group, 5 p.m.;

Sunday, Oct. 25: Walk through the Quad with special guests.

Alumni relations has partnered with the Office of Student Life and Multicultural Affairs to host in-person activities for students on campus throughout homecoming week. The schedule for student events is as follows:

Sunday, Oct. 18: Drive-in fireworks show, 7:30 p.m., Pacer Pond parking lot;

Monday, Oct. 19: Student affairs and SAC canned goods drive, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., University Center;

Tuesday, Oct. 20: Flight-Crew pop up, 11 a.m., Boling University Center; Free movie night, 9:30 p.m., Cine Theaters;

Wednesday, Oct. 21: SAC Drive Thru, noon – 4 p.m., Dunagan Alumni Center;

Thursday, Oct. 22: Petting Zoo in the Quad, noon – 2 p.m.;

Friday, Oct. 23: SAC Car City, 4:45 p.m., Pacer Pond parking lot.

For more information, visit alumni.utm.edu/homecoming.