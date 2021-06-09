UT Martin adding STUNT as a competitive sport for 2021-22 academic year

UT Martin is adding STUNT as a competitive sport this upcoming season.

STUNT is one of the fastest growing female sports across the United States and has been recommended by the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics as an emerging sport. A total of 48 universities currently offer the sport as the Skyhawks will be the 10th program to add STUNT in 2021.

UT Martin is slated to be the first college in the Southeastern states of Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida to compete in STUNT.

Amber Minton, who recently wrapped up her first season as head coach of the Skyhawk cheer and pom squads, will oversee the STUNT program.

“We are extremely blessed to become the first college in the state of Tennessee to start a STUNT program,” Minton said. “It’s an exciting time moving forward and I cannot thank UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver and Skyhawk athletic director Kurt McGuffin for the opportunity to lead the newest varsity sport on campus.”

Created by USA Cheer, STUNT is a discipline of competitive cheerleading that removes the crowd-leading element and focuses on the technical and athletic components of cheer. STUNT features two teams in a head-to-head four-quarter competition in a 45-60 minute event that is scored based on execution. Quarters of a STUNT contest include partner stunts, pyramids/tosses, jumps/tumbling and a team compulsory routine.

“The addition of STUNT provides us a unique opportunity to showcase more of our female student-athletes,” McGuffin said. “STUNT activity on the collegiate landscape continues to be on the rise and we are looking forward to getting started this upcoming season.”

(graphic courtesy UTM Sports)