The UT Martin Skyhawks advanced to the second round of the Women’s OVC Tournament with an 88-33 win over Murray State.

This 55-point margin overtakes UTM’s 54-point margin over Eastern Kentucky in 2014 as the biggest margin of victory in the Women’s Ohio Valley Conference Tournament history.

UT Martin advances to play the winner of Eastern Illinois and Jacksonville State on Friday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 1:00 Friday afternoon with Chris Brinkley and Tom Britt live with the braodcast at 12:30 on WCMT.