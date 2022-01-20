January 20, 2022
UT Martin Advisory Board meets Friday

The UT Martin Advisory Board holds its annual winter meeting in person Friday afternoon at 1:00 in Room 206 of the Boling University Center.

The meeting will also be available for public viewing via livestream at www.utm.edu/advisory and archived for later viewing. Those attending in person are highly encouraged to wear a face covering.

Agenda items include:
• Economic Forecast
• Government Relations and Advocacy Overview
• Title IX Update

The full agenda and associated meeting materials are available at www.utm.edu/advisoryboard or by contacting Bud Grimes, Office of University Relations, at [email protected] or call 731-881-7615.

