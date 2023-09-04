UT Martin Advisory Board meets Sept. 8

The fall meeting of the UT Martin Advisory Board will be Friday, September 8 at 1:00 in Room 206 of the Ed and Carolyn Boling University Center.

The meeting is open to the public and available for viewing via livestream at utm.edu/abmeeting. The video of the full meeting will be archived for later viewing.

Agenda items to be covered include:

• Welcome Weekend and Start of Fall Semester

• Enrollment and Retention

• Blue Oval City

• College of Business and Global Affairs

• 2023 Fiscal Year Recap

• Capital Projects

The full agenda and associated meeting materials are available at utm.edu/officesand-services/ut-martin-advisory-board/ or by contacting Bud Grimes, Office of University Relations, at [email protected] or call 731-881-7615.

Anyone with a disability or otherwise needing assistance related to this meeting can contact Grimes to request auxiliary aids or services needed to facilitate attendance. Contact can be made in person; by writing, email, telephone or otherwise; and should be received no later than 5 p.m. CDT, Wed., Sept. 6.

UT Martin also distributes this notice to all faculty and staff as part of its compliance with providing adequate public notice.

For more information, contact the Office of University Relations at 731-881-7615.