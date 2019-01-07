A new UT Martin advisory board, created by the UT FOCUS Act passed by the state legislature in 2018, will hold its first meeting Wednesday.

Each UT campus across the state is served by an advisory board comprised of five public members, one faculty member and one student member.

Serving on the UT Martin Advisory Board are: Hal Bynum of Sharon, Monice Hagler of Memphis, Art Sparks of Union City, Kyle Spurgeon of Jackson, Julia Wells of Bells, and UTM faculty representative Dr. Chris Caldwell.

The UTM Advisory Board meeting will be Wednesday at 1:00 in Room 206 of the Boling University Center and is open to the public.