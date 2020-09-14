Tony Bufford is coming back to his alma mater as the 2019 UT Martin graduate has been announced as an academic coordinator for the Skyhawk athletic department.

Bufford joins the UTM Athletics academic support services team after working for the Trenton Special School District since January. He also worked for two years at St. John’s Community Services in Martin and was a student teacher at Martin Middle School, Dresden High School, Dresden Middle School, and Westview High School while completing his collegiate undergraduate degree.

In his new role at UT Martin, Bufford will monitor academic progress and coordinate academic assistance for all football student-athletes. Additionally, he will serve as a liaison for the athletic department on behalf of student-athletes to the academic faculty and the Student Success Center.

“I am very excited to become a part of the UT Martin family and to have this opportunity to grow,” Bufford said. “I am passionate about education, history and community development and I aim to be a valuable asset to UT Martin and the community of Martin going forward. I am eager to hit the ground running and to make a positive impact on those I’ve been trusted to serve.”

Bufford comes to the Skyhawks from the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative, which created a position for the UT Martin athletic department. The initiative is named after coach John McLendon (1915-99), a civil rights pioneer who is widely considered as the person responsible for the integration of college basketball. The purpose of the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative is to provide minorities a jumpstart to their careers through practical experiences, opportunities to build their network and instilling the values of McLendon: integrity, education, leadership and mentorship.

A Trenton native, Bufford graduated from UT Martin with a degree in secondary education last December. He is a proud member of the National Education Association (NEA) and the Tennessee Education Association (TEA). He is married to Amber Bufford from Newbern and the couple resides in Martin.