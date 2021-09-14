UT Martin alumna to compete on “Wheel of Fortune”

UT Martin graduate Emily Keeton, an adjunct instructor at the UT Martin Parsons Center and 8th grade English and language arts teacher at Decatur County Middle School, competes on “Wheel of Fortune” Thursday as part of the game show’s teacher week.

Keeton received her Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education degree in 2014 from UT Martin and earned her Master of Science in Agricultural and Extension Education from Mississippi State University in 2017.

A viewing party will be held at the UT Martin Parsons Center Thursday night from 6:15 until 7:00.