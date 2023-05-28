May 28, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. UT Martin and…

UT Martin and Georgia football tickets now on sale

UT Martin and Georgia football tickets now on sale

Advanced tickets for UT Martin’s football season opener against two-time defending FBS national champion Georgia are on sale now through June 20.

Fans wishing to purchase lower-level tickets for the Saturday, September 2 matchup between the Skyhawks and Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium have until June 20 to secure their advanced tickets.

Tickets are available for $55 each with a $10 processing fee and can be sold in a maximum group of six tickets per order.

The scheduled game time will be announced at a later date.

For additional assistance, call the UT Martin ticket office at (731) 881-7207.

(UTM Sports Information)

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology