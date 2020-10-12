UT Martin and Indiana State have announced a home-and-home football series between the two FCS programs for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

“Scheduling has become such an important part of the football landscape, especially trying to find quality non-conference FCS opponents within our regional area,” UT Martin Director of Athletics Kurt McGuffin said. “This presents a strong series against a member of one of the nation’s premiere FCS leagues in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Matchups against quality non-conference opponents will continue to raise our strength of schedule and better our chances to reach the FCS Playoffs once again.”

The first game between UT Martin and Indiana State will take place in Terre Haute, Indiana on September 5, 2026. The Sycamores will then make the return trip to Martin on September 4, 2027.

It will mark the second meeting between the two programs. Indiana State won the previous matchup by a final score of 41-24 on September 25, 2004.