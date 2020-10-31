The UT-Martin and Missouri State have announced a home-and-home football series between the two Football Championship Subdivision programs for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The first game between the Skyhawks and Missouri State will take place in Springfield on September 10th of 2022, with the Bears making the return trip to Martin on September 9th of 2023.

UT-Martin and Missouri State have met six times, with the Bears winning all six contests in a series which dates back to 1996.

The two squads last met on September 12th of 2008.