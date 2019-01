The Skyhawks faced off against the Racers in a double header, ending with a win and a loss for both sides.

The Lady Skyhawks were the victors of the first game with a score of 75 to 67, but Murray State had overcome the men’s team of Martin by a lead of 98 to 77.

The Skyhawks will play against Ausin Peay at 3:30 on the twelfth of November.