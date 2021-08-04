UT-Martin and Murray State Issue Mask Requirements

Both UT-Martin and Murray State have announced mask mandates for indoors on campus.

When classes begin in Martin on August 23rd, Chancellor Keith Carver says masks will be required in classrooms, laboratories, instructional spaces and any indoor events students are required to attend.

Social distancing will be strongly encouraged where practical.

The university is not requiring vaccination, but students, staff and faculty are encouraged to get their COVID-19 shots.

Dr. Carver also says UT-Martin is committed to having in-person instruction, but the university is working to accommodate students who may have to quarantine.

Murray State has announced masks will be required indoors on campus, including in classrooms, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Murray State has announced some indoor exemptions for masks, which includes vaccinated faculty and staff members who are safely distanced from others in their office, classroom, laboratory or work locations.

Masks are not required inside personal living spaces within residence halls, nor when students are outdoors