UT Martin will play an abbreviated 2020 conference-only soccer schedule, beginning on Thursday, September 17.

The OVC Board of Presidents reiterated its intention for the Conference to commence competition this fall if the facts surrounding the pandemic support it back on July 22 and formulated a new conference-only schedule.

The delay will provide each campus additional time to prepare for the season under new health guidelines, to stagger the start of seasons and for institutions to experience the impact of having the student body return to campus.

The schedule will feature slight modification with games shifting from a Friday-Sunday format to Thursday-Sunday to allow for better safety and health protocols.

Each team will play a total of 10 regular season games, with five games at home and five on the road.

In addition to the abbreviated season, the 2020 OVC Soccer Championship field has been reduced from eight teams to four – for one season – and will be played exclusively on the site of the league champion on the weekend of November 6-8.

The Skyhawks will open the season against Eastern Illinois on Thursday, September 17.

Other home dates will feature matchups against Murray State (Thursday, September 24), Jacksonville State (Thursday, October 1), Southeast Missouri (Thursday, October 15) and Eastern Kentucky (Sunday, November 1).

Conversely, UT Martin will travel to Morehead State (Sunday, September 20), SIUE (Sunday, September 27), Tennessee Tech (Sunday, October 4), Belmont (Thursday, October 8) and Austin Peay (Thursday, October 22) to fill out the regular season.