UT Martin and Samford have announced a home-and-home football series between the two former OVC foes for the 2021 and 2023 seasons.

“We are excited to renew an old rivalry against Samford which dates back to when we were OVC competitors,” UT Martin Director of Athletics Kurt McGuffin said. “Having an opportunity to play a program which we used to square off against consistently is not only fun, but also gives our team a quality FCS opponent which boasts playoff experience over the past few years to improve our non-conference strength of schedule.”

The first game between UT Martin and Samford will take place in Martin on September 11, 2021. The Skyhawks will then make the return trip to Birmingham, Alabama on November 18, 2023.

The next meeting between UT Martin and Samford will mark the 20th matchup in a series which dates back to 1958.

The Skyhawks have won the last two meetings against the Bulldogs, including a 31-21 contest in their most recent showdown on October 13, 2007.