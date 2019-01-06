The Skyhawks and the Redhawks competed in a double-header, both games involving a steady lead in each first half.

The Lady Skyhawks trailed at 31 to 43 at the start of halftime, but managed to pull through with a win of 80 to 73.

The Men’s team had a strong lead of 33 to 17 against Southeast Missouri at halftime, only to start overtime with a score of 58.

The Redhawks pulled through in the end, and their men’s team earned a winning score of 74 to 69.

The Skyhawks will face off against Murray stay on January 10th.