UT Martin announces change in soccer leadership

UT Martin athletic director Kurt McGuffin announced Friday that Skyhawk head soccer coach Phil McNamara has submitted his resignation.

“This afternoon, Coach McNamara informed me of his decision to resign to pursue other opportunities,” McGuffin said. “His efforts to build UT Martin soccer into a perennial contender are much appreciated. The program has a winning tradition – one that will live on as we move forward.”

A national search to hire the fifth head coach in Skyhawk soccer history will begin immediately.

“Although it is not ideal timing to hire a head soccer coach, we will work hard to move quickly and identify the right candidate to coach our program this fall,” McGuffin said.

(UTM Sports Information)