UT Martin is seeing its highest total enrollment in five years.

UTM reports a total enrollment of 7,069 students for the fall 2018 semester, showing a 4 percent increase from fall 2017.

First-time freshmen enrolled this semester account for 1,143 students, showing an 8.7 percent increase over the first-time freshman class enrolled last fall.

This is the university’s largest freshman class since fall 2014.

UT Martin has seen a 21 percent increase in the size of its freshman class over the past two years.

UTM welcomed more than 450 transfer students for the sixth consecutive year with 474 first-time transfer students enrolled this semester. The number of dual-enrollment students is up 79.4 percent this fall with more than 1,200 students taking classes through UT Martin.

The current student body represents 89 Tennessee counties, 45 states and 22 foreign countries.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...