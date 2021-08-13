UT Martin Athletics announces partnership with NOCAP Sports

The UT Martin athletic department is partnering with NOCAP Sports to maximize opportunities for Skyhawk student-athletes in accordance with the NCAA’s name, image and likeness (NIL) policy.

Through its athlete marketing platform, NOCAP Sports offers a portal to major brands and companies eagerly looking to sign up collegiate influencers at no cost to the student-athlete. NOCAP Sports is already serving thousands of student-athletes as UT Martin joins universities such as Arkansas, Boise State, New Mexico, and UNLV to utilize the service.

NOCAP’s platform automates the monitoring of NCAA and UT Martin compliance rules to proactively protect every student-athlete’s eligibility and eliminate the compliance and documentation burden for all parties involved.

Student-athletes that sign up will receive exclusive access to some of the most lucrative brands and deal opportunities in the industry and access to NOCAP’s education partners to teach every student-athlete financial literacy, social media best practices, branding and entrepreneurship in this new NIL era.

Both student-athletes and local brands interested in influencer marketing opportunities can sign up at nocapsports.io.