UT Martin Athletics combines for 162 OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll standouts for 2020-21

The OVC announced Wednesday that 162 UT Martin student-athletes earned a spot on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the 2020-21 season.

To be listed on the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll, recipients must have achieved at least a 3.25 Grade Point Average, have been eligible and on the team throughout the competitive season in their chosen NCAA-sponsored sport(s) and used a season of competition.

The 162 honorees are the second-most in school history, trailing only the 191 recipients from the 2019-20 academic year. Since joining the OVC in 1992, the Skyhawks have produced 2,441 student-athletes on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Individually, Aalia Bivens (softball), Winston Cannon (baseball), Ross Redmont (men’s golf), and Jack Story (men’s golf) each accumulated their fifth career mention on the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Additionally, 23 UT Martin student-athletes posted their fourth career nod on the list, including Lenny Baumann (men’s cross country/men’s track and field), Amelia Campbell (women’s tennis), Kamryn Chappell (soccer), Paige Clark (softball), Peyton Dix (men’s golf), Tim Dye (men’s cross country/men’s track and field), Billy Edwards (baseball), Lucy Eier (equestrian), Celia Gelpey (rifle), Kenzie Hinshaw (volleyball), David Hussey (baseball), Hannah McDonald (equestrian), Hannah Phillips (beach volleyball), Bella Roberts (soccer), Mizuki Sakurai (women’s tennis), Daniel Smith (men’s cross country/men’s track and field), Jule Streif (women’s tennis), Maddie Waldrop (women’s basketball), Ethan Whitley (baseball), Nick Wohlbold (baseball), Nick Wolf (men’s golf), Devon Woods (equestrian), and Takeem Young (football).

Four different Skyhawk athletic programs produced the second-most OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll student-athletes in their respective sports. Softball (17), volleyball (13), men’s cross country (13), and women’s tennis (eight) each accomplished that feat while the baseball team led all UT Martin squads with 20 honorees.

A total of 1,711 OVC student-athletes garnered Commissioner’s Honor Roll status in 2020-21, shattering the previous record of 1,627 from a year ago. It was previously announced on Tuesday that a school record 23 Skyhawks were awarded an OVC Academic Medal of Honor for perfect 4.0 GPA’s. The league will recognize its Team Academic Achievement honors on Thursday, Aug. 5.

UT Martin’s OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll recipients are listed below. Multiple asterisks indicate the number of years the student-athlete has appeared on the list:

Baseball (20): Alec Beaman, Cameron Brady, Winston Cannon*****, Jack Culumovic**, Sean Dixson***, Billy Edwards****, David Hussey****, Ryan Insco**, Baylor Jones**, Preston Jones**, Wil LaFollette**, Warren Lee**, Jefferey O’Doherty, Boston Smith**, Grayden Stauffer, Eric Steensma**, Noah Thigpen, Ethan Whitley****, Nick Wohlbold****, Houston Wright**

Softball (17): Emily Alexander**, Aalia Bivens*****, Anna Blanton, Emily Brown, Paige Clark****, Kaci Fuller, Erin Gallagher**, Kenna Garst**, Emily Gilstrap, Chelsey Gore, Alexis Groet, Kaitlyn Kelley, Seeley Layne, Maddi Long**, Gracie Lusk, Kallie Pickens**, Shyanne Sheffield**

Men’s Track and Field (17): John Collin Askew, Lenny Baumann****, Brent Borden***, Tim Dye****, Ryan Ford***, John Green**, Henry Griffin, Victor Kemboi, Austin Knight**, Luke McNair**, Cameron Murrell, Oisin O’Gailin***, Will Oglesby***, Joe Patterson, George Payne**, Alex Schell**, Daniel Smith****

Soccer (16): Alice Adams**, Baylee Arnott, Hendrikje Baurmann***, Skylar Boes, Maria Castaldo**, Kamryn Chappell****, Morgan Glaenzer**, Jaden Hildreth, Catey Hunt**, Lotte Koot**, Kiarnie Latham, Ryann Mushkin, Bella Roberts****, Jacalyn Schubring***, Isabelle Thibault, Emely van der Vliet

Volleyball (13): Kayla Carrell**, Addison Conley***, Kenzie Hinshaw****, Baillie Kearns, Kayla Long**, Kambree Lucas, Olivia Lucia, Zoe Merriweather, Dylan Mott, Haeleigh Paulino**, Karen Scanlon***, Addy Vaughn, Logan Wallick**

Football (12): Mitchell Appleton, Cru Birdyshaw, Daylan Dotson, Colton Dowell**, David DuBose**, Brandon Floyd, Chrishun Jackson, Tyler Larco, Chris McAbee, Cade Richards, Tanner Snyder, Takeem Young****

Men’s Cross Country (11): Lenny Baumann****, Tim Dye****, Ryan Ford**, John Green, Victor Kemboi, Luke McNair, Oisin O’Gailin**, Will Oglesby***, George Payne**, Alex Schell**, Daniel Smith****

Equestrian (11): Tess Baumann***, Erin Bledsoe, Lucy Eier****, Abbie Hopkins***, Maggie Malone, Mannetta McAvaddy, Hannah McDonald****, Noel Meadows**, Quinn Reed**, Katelyn Schultz***, Devon Woods****

Beach Volleyball (10): Kayla Carrell**, Addison Conley***, Baillie Kearns, Kambree Lucas, Olivia Lucia, Zoe Merriweather, Haeleigh Paulino**, Hannah Phillips****, Karen Scanlon***, Logan Wallick***

Women’s Basketball (9): Demi Burdick***, Emma Davis***, Kyannah Grant***, Damiah Griffin**, Haley Nichols, Paige Pipkin***, Macy Rippy**, Seygan Robins, Maddie Waldrop****

Women’s Tennis (8): Sina Albersmeier**, Aziza Aubin**, Amelia Campbell****, Jillian Niedzialowski**, Ariadna Ondo, Daphne Pratt, Mizuki Sakurai****, Jule Streif****

Men’s Golf (7): Peyton Dix****, Bryson Morrell**, Ross Redmont*****, Luke Smith**, Jack Story*****, Jacob Uehlein**, Nick Wolf****

Rifle (5): Abigail Donald**, Nick Fares**, Celia Gelpey****, Amanda Mayo**, Rachel Mills***

Women’s Cross Country (3): Annie Amundsen, Maggie Medley**, Taylor Roy**

Women’s Track and Field (3): Timeria McCullough, Maggie Medley**, Taylor Roy**

(UTM Sports Information)