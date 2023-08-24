UT Martin Athletics partnering with local businesses for ‘Orange and Blue Fridays’

Starting Friday, August 25th, UT Martin fans can receive discounts at Martin-area stores, restaurants and service providers by simply donning Skyhawk colors as part of the “Orange and Blue Fridays” initiative.

Every Friday, customers who wear orange and blue are eligible to receive discounts at the following supporting partners:

*UT Martin Bookstore (10% off)

*Vincent Outfitters (10% off excluding sale items)

*The Color Shop (15% off)

*Wendy’s (10% off)

*Zaxby’s (10% off)

*Blake’s at Southern Milling (10% off)

*Martin Running Company (15% off one clothing item)

*Sugar and Spice (15% off one clothing item)

*Higher Ground (10% off)

*Vantage Coffee Roasters (10% off)

“We created the ‘Orange and Blue Fridays’ initiative to engage our community and fanbase with Skyhawk Athletics,” associate athletic director for marketing and promotions Lora McDonald said. “This is a great way to support our local businesses while also showing pride in our teams by showing off our school colors.”

For businesses interested in joining the “Orange and Blue Fridays” initiative, contact the Skyhawk athletic marketing office at [email protected] or 731-881-3630.

To stay updated on the latest discounts and business partnerships with this program, visit https://utmsports.com/sports/2023/6/29/orange-and-blue-friday.aspx.

(UTM Sports Information)