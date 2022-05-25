UT Martin Athletics sets departmental record for GPA for fifth straight semester

The UT Martin athletic department broke yet another school record for cumulative Grade Point Average, boasting a 3.33 GPA during the 2022 spring semester.

This marks the fifth consecutive semester that the Skyhawks have produced an increase in cumulative GPA. The upward trend began with a 3.26 GPA in Spring 2020 and was followed by a 3.28 GPA in Fall 2020, a 3.29 GPA in Spring 2021 and a 3.31 GPA in Fall 2021.

Overall, 248 UT Martin student-athletes earned a spot on the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll this spring while 22 Skyhawks maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA for their collegiate careers. Since the AD Honor Roll program was instituted at the start of the 2019-20 season, a total of 1,554 student-athletes have racked up at least a 3.0 GPA.

“I continue to be amazed by our student-athletes’ commitment to academics,” UT Martin athletic director Kurt McGuffin said. “To rewrite the record book for five semesters in a row is quite a feat. When you throw in the fact that four different programs also won an Ohio Valley Conference championship and our community service efforts in the aftermath of the Dresden tornado, it was truly a banner year for Skyhawk Athletics.”

For the 2022 spring semester, the UT Martin football team led the way with 28 AD Honor Roll selections and was followed closely by equestrian (27) and baseball (25). A total of 14 different Skyhawk programs generated at least one 4.0 GPA student-athlete last semester, paced by the UT Martin tennis squad (four).

Fifteen different Skyhawk teams tallied at least a 3.0 cumulative team GPA during the 2022 spring term. UT Martin tennis was responsible for the top team GPA (3.77) and was followed by the Skyhawk soccer and softball squad’s 3.58 GPA.

Below is a list of UT Martin AD Honor Roll recipients for the Spring 2022 semester, sorted by sport. Those listed in bold indicates an unblemished 4.0 GPA.

Football (28): Steven Ballard, Ethan Boyd, Michael Campbell, Tait Deer, Christian Dowell, Colton Dowell, Carson Evans, Brandon Floyd, Jackson Gay, Wyatt Gilbert, Greg Gyenis, Matthan Hatchie, Hunter Kendall, Tyler Larco, Josh Lundy, Chris McAbee, Gavin Olson, Connor Ott, Brock Powers, Cade Richards, Zoe Roberts, Tevin Shipp, Jordan Smith, Josiah Tingley, Zak Wallace, Orlandis Williamson, Ty Woods, Elijah Young.

Equestrian (27): Mahalia Alascio, Tyler Anderson, Natalie Armstrong, Lexi Bailey, Elizabeth Becker, Abi Clark, Kate Davis, Julia Gilman, Sydney Hott, Shelby Jackson, Haley Kane, Kelby Kane, Aubrey Malone, Mia McAfoos, Mannetta McAvaddy, Abi Myers, Logan Putvinski, Emmy Reed, Casey Ruggiero, Emma Schaefer, Katelyn Schultz, Keely Seiter, Erica Snyder, Sophia Sundem, Bridget Vieau, Rileigh Weiss, Grace York.

Baseball (25): Alec Beaman, Drew Bell, Cameron Brady, Grant Crihfield, Jack Culumovic, Thomas Fullerton, Casey Harford, J. Henry Hobson, Colby Hutto, Baylor Jones, Wil LaFollette, Warren Lee, Hunter McLean, Chance Merithew, Tanner Park, Tucker Reed, Trey Ricko, Ben Severance, Grayden Stauffer, Eric Steensma, Sam Stowe, Noah Walters, Ethan Whitley, Houston Wright, Ellis Yohn.

Softball (20): Emily Alexander, Anna Blanton, Avry Blume, Emily Brown, Paige Clark, Katie Dreiling, Autumn Eleazer, Kaci Fuller, Erin Gallagher, Kenna Garst, Emily Gilstrap, Alexis Groet, Anna Hazlewood, Kaitlyn Kelley, Abigail Kubin, Seeley Layne, Maddi Long, Gracie Lusk, Kallie Pickens, Shyanne Sheffield.

Soccer (19): Hendrikje Baurmann, Skylar Boes, Brooke Carroll, Maria Castaldo, Kamryn Chappell, Megan Drake, Emma Elliott, Parker Gelinas, Lynette Hawkins, Jaden Hildreth, Catey Hunt, Brooke Kala, Kiarnie Latham, Ryann Mushkin, Izzy Patterson, Makayla Robinson, Emely van der Vliet, Kira Wells, Hannah Zahn.

Volleyball/Beach Volleyball (19): Kayla Carrell, Addison Conley, Mary Leslie Cranford, Hannah Haislip, Audrey Haworth, Lucy Kaufman, Baillie Kearns, Brooke Kuball, Kambree Lucas, Olivia Lucia, Zoe Merriweather, Dylan Mott, Haeleigh Paulino, Hannah Phillips, Kristin Phillips, Jessica Reynolds, Karen Scanlon, Addy Vaughn, Logan Wallick.

Rodeo (18): Stetson Bierman, Grace Bryant, Shae Clever, Holli Covey, Weston Hamilton, Lauren Heck, Cody Hogan, Jesse Keysaer, Jordyn Litton, Shayne Mallory, Blake Mast, Will McCraw, Madison McFall, Logan Neal, Justin Sailors, Kailey Schmidt, Allie Sherman, Emma Kate Wilder.

Men’s Cross Country/Track and Field (17): John Collin Askew, Jack Blyth, Brent Borden, Will Cahill, Maluke Cluver, Cole Davis, Colten Glosser, Henry Griffin, Hudson Hall, Victor Kemboi, Austin Knight, Luke McNair, Will Oglesby, George Payne, Chance Rone, Alex Schell, Sam Shuman.

Women’s Cross Country/Track and Field (16): Annie Amundsen, Janay Chapman, Rita Eimer, Alexis Grandys, Victoria Holliday, Blayne Lachance, Kaitlyn Loyet, Timeria McCullough, Maggie Medley, Sam Moreno, Scarlett Nail, Megan Roth, Breanna Roy, Taylor Roy, Lydia Tankersley, JayleAna Wyatt.

Cheer/Pom Squad (15): Logan Alfano-Webb, Annaleigh Armstrong, Taylor-Rae Brundige, Claudia Colston, Catey Henderson, Audri Hill, Kesi Holland, Kirsten Jolly, Brianna Kaylor, Maggie McClendon, Emily Pennington, Dany Poff, Shaynee Syler, Kiasa Turner, Bryleigh Woodward.

Women’s Basketball (12): Emma Davis, Taylor Dupree, Holly Forbes, Kyannah Grant, Hayley Harrison, Mia Hurst, Raegan Johnson, Shae Littleford, Gabi Melby, Paige Pipkin, Seygan Robins, Ella Thompson.

Men’s Basketball (10): Bernie Andre, David Didenko, Josh Endicott, Phillip Hughes, Grant Hurst, Koby Jeffries, David Kamwanga, Josiah Morris, Dylan Pumpian, Darius Simmons.

Golf (8): Cayden Chambers, Tate Chumley, Ben McMillan, Bryson Morrell, Ethan Ray, Jackson Twerdahl, Jacob Uehlein, Jonathan Xoinis.

Tennis (8): Sina Albersmeier, Aziza Aubin, Amelia Campbell, Lia Espinal, Jillian Niedzialowski, Ariadna Ondo, Mizuki Sakurai, Jule Streif.

Rifle (6): Abigail Donald, Nick Fares, Rachel Mills, Victoria Petersen, Jennifer Plocinik, Kalen Royal.