UT Martin baseball coach Ryan Jenkins announced Monday that open tryouts for current students will held September 5 at 5:00 at Skyhawk Field.

Interested participants must have had a current physical prior to the tryout date and provide a certificate of their physical to the UT Martin baseball coaching staff.

Potential student-athletes are responsible for contacting the Skyhawk coaching staff prior to the tryouts to provide all necessary information.

For more information, contact assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Hunter Morris by emailing [email protected]