Both UT Martin basketball squads fell on the road to Eastern Illinois Thursday night, in the Skyhawks’ first trips away from the Elam Center in five games.

In the opener, the women’s team saw a 12-point 3rd quarter lead slip away to a 74-70 loss to Eastern Illinois. The loss is the Skyhawks first one in the conference this season, and snaps a 6-game winning streak.

Chelsea Perry had her fifth 30-point game of the season with 35 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks. Junior Maddie Waldrop added 16 points and nine boards, combing with Perry to score 51 of the team’s 70 points.

After the game, Skyhawks coach Kevin McMillan expressed his frustration with the game.

In the men’s game, the Skyhawks fell to (1-6) within OVC play with a 95-83 loss to the Panthers.

Parker Stewart and Quinten Dove, Jr. both contributed 27 points for UTM. Stewart added 10 points in a 24-9 run in the second half to bring the Skyhawks within ten, but that was after Eastern Illinois led by 26 in the first half.

After the game, head coach Anthony Stewart said the slow starts have led to the recent losses.

UT Martin will continue this four-game road trip on to SIU Edwardsville Saturday with the broadcast beginning at 1:30 on WCMT.