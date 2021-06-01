UT Martin Beach Volleyball adds Brooke Kuball to 2022 roster

UT Martin head beach volleyball coach Jaclynn Wilson announced Tuesday that Brooke Kuball is joining the Skyhawks as the 5-6 Prather, California native will be a sophomore in the fall.

Kuball comes to UT Martin from MiraCosta College, a community college located in Oceanside, California. She spent two seasons there competing in both beach volleyball and indoor volleyball, although the college did not have seasons in either sport during the 2020-21 academic year.

“Brooke is a scrappy player who will provide immediate depth to our beach volleyball roster,” Wilson said. “To add a player with collegiate experience is always a big plus – we are looking forward to getting Brooke on campus and working with her.”

Playing under head coach Chris Muscat, Kuball was a regular member of the Spartan lineup as a freshman in 2020. The program was only able to get 10 matches in before the remainder of the season was cancelled.

As part of the 2019 fall indoor volleyball season, Kuball played in 24 matches with 439 assists, 112 digs, 17 service aces, 12 kills and 10 blocks for a team that went 21-6 overall with a 13-3 Pacific Coast Athletic Conference record.

Kuball graduated from Sierra High School, where she was named All-North Sequoia League first team as a senior.

Kuball joins a Skyhawk program that set a school record for victories (10) in 2021 despite the shortened season. UT Martin advanced to the OVC Championship finals and saw eight different Skyhawks combine for 10 overall OVC postseason accolades.