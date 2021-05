In college baseball on Tuesday, the UT-Martin Skyhawks beat 11th ranked Ole Miss 9-7.

The Skyhawks got three home runs in the win, and never trailed in the non-conference game.

A two-run home run by Ethan Whitley, along with three-run home runs by Noah Thigpen and Blake Daniels, gave UT-Martin their first win over the Rebels since 2000.

The Skyhawks are now (18-27) on the season, with Ole Miss dropping to (36-16).