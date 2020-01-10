UT Martin wins both games at home against Tennessee State University.

UT Martin woman beat Tennessee State 88-71 at the Elam Center.

Skyhawk women fell behind TSU by as much as 11 points in the first quarter. They turned it around in the 2nd quarter going into halftime tied at 41.

UTM held TSU throughout the final two quarters of the game winning 88-71.

The Skyhawk Men got their first conference win on the season beating the Tigers 87-74.

UT Martin kept the lead throughout the game leading TSU at one point by 16-points.

The Skyhawks will back in action Saturday hosting Belmont.

By: BJE