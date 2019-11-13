UT-Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver is continuing to provide his services to both the region and state.

Dr. Carver was announced this month as a member of the Jackson State Community College search advisory committee to fill the role of college president.

The committee’s first meeting and public forum is scheduled for Friday, to gather public opinion on the characteristics, qualities and skills needed in the next president.

Dr. Carver was also approved to serve as chair of the Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents in September, and will serve as chair for the 2019-20 academic year.

And along with his work on these committees, and at UT-Martin, Dr. Carver will serve on the advisory council for the Tennessee Coalition for Better Health.

This is an organization of 18 individuals focused on improving policy at the public and institutional level to improve health outcomes in Tennessee.