UT Martin closing Elam Center pool

UT Martin is permanently closing the swimming pool inside the Elam Center, effective immediately.

Director of University Relations Bud Grimes says the cost of repairs, the need for major renovations, and declining student and community usage prompted the university’s decision.

The Elam Center was constructed in 1976 and the pool was last renovated in 2004.

Plans call for the current pool space will be converted to an indoor recreational space to create more opportunities for athletic practices and intramural events.

Plans also call for the construction of a new pool, but Grimes says design work and funding are not yet available, and no timetable has been set.