As a proactive measure in response the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, UT Martin will be suspending in-person classes until April 3rd.

UT interim president Randy Boyd says while there are no reports of active confirmed cases involving COVID-19 on any University of Tennessee campus, there are confirmed cases in Tennessee.

Boyd says each campus will be sending out specific communications to their faculty, students and staff regarding details of the suspension and any online accommodations that will be made.

Meanwhile, UT Martin Director of Athletics Kurt McGuffin issued a statement Wednesday saying athletic events, both home and away, will resume as-scheduled until further notice.