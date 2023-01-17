UT Martin Community Orchestra begins rehearsals January 23

The UT Martin Community Orchestra will begin rehearsals on January 23 in the Blankenship Recital Hall located in the Fine Arts Building on the main campus.

Membership in the orchestra is free and open to students and Northwest Tennessee community residents with no audition required to join.

Anyone who plays a stringed instrument (violin, viola, violincello, string bass, etc.) and loves music is invited to participate.

The orchestra performs concerts at the end of each fall and spring semesters.

Dr. Doug Owens, UT Martin professor of music, is orchestra director.

For more information about the orchestra, contact Owens at [email protected] or call 731-881-7414.